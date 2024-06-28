Short Interest in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Declines By 36.2%

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Onfolio Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONFO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 211,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,975. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Onfolio has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 55.27% and a negative net margin of 136.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

Onfolio Company Profile

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

