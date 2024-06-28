Short Interest in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Declines By 36.2%

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFOGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Onfolio Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONFO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 211,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,975. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Onfolio has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 55.27% and a negative net margin of 136.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

Onfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.