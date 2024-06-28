Short Interest in OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD) Declines By 70.3%

OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,600 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OneMedNet Stock Performance

Shares of ONMD traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 318,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,347. OneMedNet has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMedNet

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OneMedNet stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 237,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.74% of OneMedNet at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

