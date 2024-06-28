Short Interest in Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Drops By 73.9%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the May 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LDSCY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.
Land Securities Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
