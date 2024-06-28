Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Expands By 1,175.0%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,175.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 22,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.
About Jardine Matheson
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jardine Matheson
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.