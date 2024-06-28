Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Expands By 1,175.0%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,175.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 22,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.