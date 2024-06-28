Short Interest in ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Declines By 69.7%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ISS A/S Stock Performance
ISS A/S stock remained flat at $8.87 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. ISS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.
ISS A/S Company Profile
