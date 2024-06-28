Short Interest in ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Declines By 69.7%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

ISS A/S stock remained flat at $8.87 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. ISS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S operates as workplace experience and facility management company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye, Spain, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers space office, space plus, and space production; manufacturing, transportation and infrastructure, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, and coffee bars.

