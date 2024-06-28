Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Drops By 65.5%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 182.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,109. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.2397 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

