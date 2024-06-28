Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Decreases By 90.9%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Infineon Technologies Stock Performance
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 17.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Featured Stories
