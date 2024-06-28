Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Drops By 78.7%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HBANP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.91. 29,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

