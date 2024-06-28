Short Interest in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Decreases By 93.3%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of EBIZ stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $25.09.
Global X E-Commerce ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-Commerce ETF
About Global X E-Commerce ETF
The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X E-Commerce ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.