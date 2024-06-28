Short Interest in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Decreases By 93.3%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EBIZ stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $25.09.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-Commerce ETF

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIZ. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,652,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

