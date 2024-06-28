Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Decreases By 90.7%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the May 31st total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Glencore Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 497,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Glencore has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

