Short Interest in Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Declines By 65.4%

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the May 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Gamer Pakistan Stock Performance
NASDAQ GPAK remained flat at $0.22 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Gamer Pakistan has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.39.
Gamer Pakistan Company Profile
