Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Rises By 293.5%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FLYLF remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 46,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

