Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Decreases By 87.9%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dundee Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DDEJF remained flat at $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,795. The company has a current ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 43.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

