Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Drops By 68.5%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,400 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 3,204,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF remained flat at $1.73 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.89.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Nike Stock Falls to Bargain Basement After Analysts Slash Targets
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Tesla Stock’s Comeback Rally Has Officially Started
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.