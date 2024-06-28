Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Drops By 68.5%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,400 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 3,204,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF remained flat at $1.73 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

