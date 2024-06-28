Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Declines By 37.8%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 379,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 471.6 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of BTDPF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.96. 69,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

