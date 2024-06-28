Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Grows By 116.1%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Auddia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUUD traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 55,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,435. Auddia has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

