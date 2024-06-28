Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 425 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 425 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.01, for a total value of C$28,479.08.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,224 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.22, for a total value of C$325,033.10.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 429 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$24,330.69.

On Friday, May 24th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,294 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$188,396.71.

On Monday, April 29th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total value of C$30,460.84.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP traded down C$0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$90.38. 819,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of C$63.16 and a twelve month high of C$123.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

