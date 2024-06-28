SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jun 28th, 2024

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 24,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,600. SGS has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

