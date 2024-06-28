SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SGS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 24,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,600. SGS has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.
About SGS
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SGS
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.