SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 24,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,600. SGS has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Get SGS alerts:

About SGS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.