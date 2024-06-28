Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $87.93, but opened at $85.74. Sezzle shares last traded at $88.26, with a volume of 44,638 shares.

Specifically, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $111,300.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,464,422.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $111,300.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,422.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,807,688.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,113 shares of company stock worth $4,429,283 over the last 90 days. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $497.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

