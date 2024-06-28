Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of SQNS opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.20. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 953.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 285,916 shares during the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.