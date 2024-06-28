Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:SENS opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
