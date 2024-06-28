Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Performance

NYSE:SENS opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

Senseonics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

