Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

SKHSY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. 188,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,309. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sekisui House has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.