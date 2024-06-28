SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SEEK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,179. SEEK has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

