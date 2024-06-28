Seed Wealth Management Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,287. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average is $127.29. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

