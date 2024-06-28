Seed Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 75,469 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 416,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PULS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.70. 942,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,938. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.