Seed Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Match Group by 17,295.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after buying an additional 2,143,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Match Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,646 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,613,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,176,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,021. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

