Seed Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,715 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 183.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 200.2% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. IMZ Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $67.88 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $69.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,451,722 shares of company stock worth $947,990,915. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

