Seed Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $269.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.19. The stock has a market cap of $404.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.72 and its 200 day moving average is $251.11.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

