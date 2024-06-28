Seed Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.91. 971,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,746. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.71.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.