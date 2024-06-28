Seed Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 800 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Equifax by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Equifax by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,237. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.