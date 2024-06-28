Seed Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 9,720 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 830,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,284. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

