Seed Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 171,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 59,931 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.81. 213,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,165. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

