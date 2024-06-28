Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.