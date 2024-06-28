SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Up 336.3% in June

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 336.3% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SciSparc Price Performance

NASDAQ SPRC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.80. 72,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,676. SciSparc has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Get SciSparc alerts:

About SciSparc

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.