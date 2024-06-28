Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Boosted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $44,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after buying an additional 4,208,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 640,151 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,755,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 439,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,826. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.