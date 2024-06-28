Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

