Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 3.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,544,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,177,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,096 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,338,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 306,204 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,003,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,182.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,733. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

