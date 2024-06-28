Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 532,740 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 102,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.57. 837,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

