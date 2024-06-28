Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.