Scharf Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,007,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,299,447. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $187.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

