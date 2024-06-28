Scharf Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $9.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.97. 12,862,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,787 shares of company stock worth $149,773,683 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

