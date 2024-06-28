Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $7.37

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.65. Sasol shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 64,378 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Sasol Trading Up 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 53.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 7,100.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Featured Stories

