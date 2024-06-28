Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at SVB Leerink

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.06.

Shares of SRPT opened at $157.96 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after buying an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,676,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

