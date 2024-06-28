Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Insider Sells $1,281,645.72 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.00 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.06.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

