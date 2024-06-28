Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.37 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $918.54 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.04 or 0.05601079 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00046601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,799,392,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,778,858,974 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

