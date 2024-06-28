Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Santos Stock Performance
SSLZY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,431. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Santos has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $5.46.
Santos Company Profile
