Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Santos Stock Performance

SSLZY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,431. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Santos has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $5.46.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

