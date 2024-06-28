Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Now Covered by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Equities research analysts at Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target suggests a potential upside of 196.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Sana Biotechnology Trading

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. Sana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $528,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,167,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,479,000 after purchasing an additional 107,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

