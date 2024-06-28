Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 2,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.3895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Samsonite International’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

