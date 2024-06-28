Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IOT. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

NYSE IOT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. Samsara has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.36 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $320,789.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,471,886.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $320,789.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,471,886.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,707,743 shares of company stock valued at $58,180,086. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,682,000 after acquiring an additional 827,848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Samsara by 102.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Samsara by 12.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

