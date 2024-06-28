Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $520.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $540.00 to $520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $498.00.

Saia Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $458.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $331.23 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saia by 3.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Saia by 162.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

